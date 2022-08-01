A video of some ripped multi-coloured shirts at a mall has gone viral due to the nature and price of the shirts

In the now-trending video, the shirts which appear heavily ripped are selling for $90, which is over N60,000

Several Nigerians on social media have reacted to the video, with some questioning the amount of the polo shirts

Currently causing a buzz on social media is a video of a bunch of polo shirts at a shopping mall selling for an interesting amount.

Nigerians have reacted to the video. Credit:@emeraldsfashionblog

Source: Instagram

In the video posted by @emeraldsfashionblog, the multicoloured shirts which appear to be heavily ripped around the sleeves and the lower part.

The price tag attached to the product named 'Thrashed Polo' shows it is retailing for $90, which is about N63,000.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react

Several netizens have reacted to the video, with some questioning why they would spend such an amount to look crazy.

Check out some comments below:

her_majesty_kullu:

"$90 to look like werey, no way!!!"

shez_cute27:

"This is a joke yeah?"

mercysplendornjoku:

"…and look like a homeless person."

belles_academy:

" It’s like selling werey design is the way oh."

sophye__:

"Lmao $90 to look like craze person."

