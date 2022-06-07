A video has since gone viral on social media as it contains an image of Dolce & Gabbana's studded boots

Tagged 'Cardinale Jewel Jacquard Knee boots' , it is retailing for a whopping N4.4 million ($10,700)

, Internet users have reacted to the video with some likening it to something Marvel Comic's fictional character, Thanos, would like

Italian luxury fashion house, Dolce & Gabbana, continues to create mind-blowing pieces that are more often than not, conversation starters.

One of their footwear creations seems to have caught the eyes of social media users.

Internet users have reacted to the video. Credit: @bahar_at_tysons

Source: Instagram

The

'Cardinale Jewel Jacquard stiletto knee boots' feature jewel studs in different colours.

According to Modesens, the boots are retailing for a whopping N4.4 million (about $10,700).

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Social media users react

A video of the shoes was posted by a personal shopper with the Instagram handle, @bahar_at_tysons, and it has sparked quite a reaction online.

Check out some comments below:

lifeas.michellek:

"My boyfriend said these Thanos Boots."

1tizzle__:

"Thanos buying these for his shawdy."

prettycaribbean:

"That’s how you step on n*ggas omg."

what.a.time.to.be.ang:

"If Thanos was a diva."

tiannaa_shree:

"I would pay for them shoes and wouldn’t gaf how much it cost."

isaachayes3:

"Them boots got all the infinity stones in em. Lol. If Thanos was a woman she would wear those boots, click her heels three times and make all the fvck n***** vanish!"

Reactions as Balenciaga unveils destroyed version of Paris sneakers, reportedly selling for N768k

Social media users were buzzing with mixed reactions following Balenciaga's latest campaign featuring destroyed shoes going on sale.

For the campaign of their new Paris sneakers, the luxury fashion house released an exaggerated version of the distressed shoes.

According to a release, the still-life portraits of the extremely dirty shoes are simply meant to suggest that the new Paris sneakers "are meant to be worn for a lifetime."

Crazy fashion trend: Shanghai artist creates colourful nails with designer micro bags

Creativity in fashion remains limitless and this explains why some people often channel their self-expressions in unique fashion pieces.

When it comes to nail art, there are numerous variations as different lengths and designs work for different women.

For talented face painter, Valentina Li, going extra makes this all the more fun. She decorated fingers with micro mini bags.

Source: Legit.ng