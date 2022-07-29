Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari, has shown some beautiful photos of herself and her kids having a good time on vacation

For security purposes, she has hidden the faces of her adorable four kids, who are all grown up, from the public

Many have gushed over the photos, with Miss Gee, Nana Aba Anamoah, Gloria Sarfo and others commenting on the photos

Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari, has flaunted her adorable kids, and the sight is breathtaking to watch.

Nadia Buari and children. Photo Source: @iamnadiabuari

Source: Instagram

Even without seeing their faces and knowing what they look like, their hair texture, how they connect with each other as siblings and even their sense of style shows how adorable and cute Nadia's kids are.

In the photo, they all twinned in the outfit they wore to the desert adventure. However, she did not tag the location. Nadia and her beautiful four kids each wore a pair of blue jeans and a top to match it, and a pair of sneakers suitable for the desert.

Captioning the photo, Nadia Buari acknowledged that being a mother is one of the hardest jobs she has ever had to do; however, it is the greatest job in the world.

She eulogised her kids and thanked God for blessing her with kids who have taught her what love is.

The greatest and hardest job in the world….and if I know what love is, it is because of these beautiful munchkins God has blessed me with. #MOTHER!

Some Reactions On Social Media

thenanaaba:

Pleasing to the eye

missgeeonly:

Just beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️

gloriaosarfo:

Priceless❤❤❤❤❤

julie_sakong:

How does she manage to convince her kids to hide their faces?... beautiful though

_queenxoxtrendzz:

Family of ladies

sika_eventz:

Wow 4 beautiful kids

courageallen:

Am proud of you baby Nadia❤️❤️❤️

naconzybaby:

U have beautiful family❤️❤️

