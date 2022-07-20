A video of yet another baby sporting a lace frontal wig has set off numerous social media users online

In the video, the baby who appears barely a year old is seen getting final touches done on the already installed wig

Several internet users have reacted to the video, with many putting both the mother and hairstylist on blast

While lace frontal wigs were created mostly for grownups, it appears some mothers are making sure their children get right into the slay game - no matter the age.

This is certainly the case for a toddler gearing up for her birthday - presumably her first.

The video of the baby with frontals has sparked outrage online. Credit: @asoebiladies

In the video posted by blogger, @asoebiladies, the baby is seen sporting a lace frontal wig while someone proceeds to apply some hair spray around the edges.

The baby who appears barely a year old is bobbing her head around, oblivious of the style she sports.

Watch the video below:

Internet users outraged over the video

asoebiladies:

"Please who is the mom and the stylist... Why are kids wearing frontals???... is this the new trend?"

tomie_enny:

"See how I opened my mouth my surprise is surprised ."

ojeluxkouture:

"I don't even understand how some mothers dey reason self... Wht is d essence of dis?... Can't a child jst b a child."

slimiebee:

"Everything is fashion in Nigeria."

ajokeologe:

"Just like how sometimes MONEY MISS ROAD... it’s a case of PIKIN MISS ROAD. Because I don’t understand how some mothers think."

fabulous_fabricz_store:

"Nonsense! Why not fix her lashes and contact lens too."

el_bethhairline:

"Let kids be kids,i hate this nonsense."

imma_ojeh:

"She can’t even carry her neck!!! What is wrong with some of you people."

jumai_hair:

"Mother and stylist are sick."

teatopsy_:

"WHY!!!??? So unnecessary…. Why can’t we let kids be kids !!!! This is abuse straight up!"

teatopsy_:

"Spraying chemical products too ??? Whoever the parent is , is sick & I’m not sorry to say!"

