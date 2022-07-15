A South African model has become an internet sensation after an incident on the runway, and her recovery

In a video posted by Stylerave, the lady is seen walking down a runway before one of her shoes mistakenly comes off

The confident manner in which she handled the incident has earned her numerous praises on social media

A fashion model's recent experience on the runway at a fashion show has earned her applause on social media.

The video left many netizens impressed. Credit: @Lloydi_boy

Source: Instagram

In the video posted by @stylerave_, the model identified as Constance More is seen strutting the runway in a yellow and orange dress.

However, the moment is almost ruined when one of her shoes comes off. Rather than scramble in embarrassment to put the shoe back on, Constance takes her time majestically and with an air of confidence.

She is seen continuing her walk shortly after.

Watch the video below:

Internet users hail model

nhlanhla_mafu

"Like a queen , love this so much ❤️"

sweet_amaks:

"I love the way she dust her dress and move ❤️"

olamipoadeola:

"Such grace"

pipistyles:

"Just beautiful."

omowunmichinwuba:

"Like!!!!! Pick up your shi.t and keep moving!!!!!! She did it like a queennn. With so much confidence and grace!!!! Love this!!!❤️❤️❤️"

shopmimz:

"Adjust your crown and continue ❣️"

meyshuga:

"Pick yourself up girl and walk!!"

_helloamaka:

"Like it never happened."

damisahdiamond:

"She carried that well..."

