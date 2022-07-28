Another lady has become a viral sensation after a video surfaced online in which she is seen flaunting her hair

In the trending clip, the young lady can be seen sporting long locks of gold hair puffed up with a rubber band

Only a few days ago, a lady caused a buzz on and offline after she was captured in a marketplace with the same hairdo

It appears the 'Rapunzel' hairstyle is gradually grabbing the attention of style lovers who have a thing for daring looks.

A video of a lady rocking an interesting hairstyle is currently trending on social media.

The video has gone viral online. Credit: @yabaleftonline/Instagram

Source: UGC

In the clip reposted by @yabaleftonline, the lady can be seen showing off her long gold locs, which appeared to have each strand puffed in tiers.

The length is another interesting thing about the look, as it looks way below waist length.

Check out the video below:

Social media users share thoughts

Social media users have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts about the hairstyle with some questioning the sense behind it.

Check out the reactions below:

_.guful:

"Pele ohhh golden locks."

i_am_sensol379:

"Osheyyy..ojuelegba Rapunzel."

___bob_dayus:

"Make she climb bike first, I wan see something."

_yemi.__:

"Just wasting hair extension."

lifeofbigwiz:

"This year carry plenty style oo."

lilkrizzofficial:

"Wait! Na fashion abii Na madness."

theyy_luvv_lola:

"Trenches first Lady."

tolu.og:

"This has to be playing."

_boring_introvert:

"Ba ba orange sheep,have you any wool?"

victoiree747:

"She looks adorable but sha na bring am around me."

_glowbail89:

"I swear e resemble newly hatched chick's "

outcast_papi:

"The hair style is called rapunzaheen."

"Oshey Rapunzel" - Reactions to lady's extralong gold hair in trending video

When it comes to fashion and style, people tend to have varying ways of self-expression, some more daring than others.

This appears to be the case for a lady whose hairstyle has made her an internet sensation on social media, earning her nicknames online.

In a video posted by @instablog, a lady dressed in an animal print outfit can be seen out and about rocking a really long, gold hairdo.

Source: Legit.ng