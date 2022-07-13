A Nigerian designer identified as Mowalola Ogunlesi recently unveiled her latest collection, Burglarwear

The London-based fashion designer's latest collection is her comeback to fashion after a three-year hiatus

According to the brand, the collection was inspired by different kinds of criminals, but Nigerians are not impressed

Mowalola Ogunlesi has left the internet buzzing with mixed reactions after unveiling her latest collection at Paris Men’s Fashion Week after a three-year break.

Nigerians have reacted with mixed feelings. Credit: @mowalola

Source: Instagram

The Nigerian-born London-based designer Mowalola Ogunlesi was candid about the collection’s motif, revealing it was inspired by all types of criminals from robbers to white-collar bankers.

The lineup featured extremely low-rising pants, wrist-trapped pieces that imitate a kidnapper's cuff and lots of distorted proportions to traditional silhouettes.

Check out the video below:

"This is silly" - Internet users react to Ogunlesi's design

However, it appears not everyone is impressed with Ogunlesi's Burglarwear collection - at least on social media.

Check out some comments below:

the.oyintarie_:

"This is silly, if he said it’s a collection designed for amputees it’d probably make more sense."

meyshuga:

"The living in bondage collection I guess."

fancylove84:

"Okay this madness is getting out of control "

vienne0d:

"A metaphor for present day Nigeria?"

lade_ibikunle:

"It’s giving bondage."

iamadeore:

"I think this is sending the different types of message that he intends. Also, soooo not practical, you can't even make them work."

charlesetta12:

"My question here is who in their right mind,will want to wear clothes like this?"

yperezrn:

"Running out of ideas aren’t we?"

prettymstc:

" can't believe ppl are taking these designers seriously."

queenislap:

"Fashion is a mess right now."

olajayi3000:

"So if you want to use the convenience. How will you do it when the hands are locked inside the clothes ‍♀️‍♀️"

Source: Legit.ng