Popular Nigerian designer, Toyin Lawani, has taken to social media to share some of her latest designs

The talented stylist rocked a ball dress made with newspapers and then in another, she donned a pink convertible dress

Several internet users have reacted to the video, many of who have commended the designer for her creativity

Toyin Lawani continues to prove to Nigerians that creating outside-the-box looks is second nature for her.

The talented designer and Real Housewives of Lagos star shared photos of her latest designs on social media and it has got fans buzzing with excitement.

Fans have applauded Lawani for her designs. Credit: Tiannah's Empire, The Tattleroom Ng

Look 1 - The newspaper ball gown

In this look, she created a ball dress using a series of newspapers. The papers were pleated in circular shapes and attached together to create a ball gown.

She accessorised with another pleated newspaper attached to her gold-coloured hair and sported cross earrings.

Check out the look below:

Look 2 - The transformer dress

For the second look -and the one that has caused quite a buzz on social media - the mother of three, donned a pink ball dress with puffy sleeves and a high neck.

However, there's more to the look.

In the video shared by @thetattleroomng, the designer is seen strutting down the street in the pink number before she proceeds to unwrap the dress, unveiling its colourful second look underneath.

Check it out below:

Social media users applaud Toyin Lawani

shes_spotless:

"This woman Dey try❤️"

vivianamobi:

"Tatiannah is underrated in this fashion game."

phunmy__:

"King of transformer."

august_shalone:

"Step on necks! You are not anybody's mate when it comes to fashion"

peters.miracle:

"Only her fit do am"

ashtemmy_:

"Tiannah is undeafed!!!❤️❤️"

melissa_oti:

"This woman will be appreciated abroad eh."

