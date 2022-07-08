Even after coming to an end, the Real Housewives of Lagos reality show has continued to get fans talking

A clip from the reunion show recently made the rounds showing Toyin Lawani almost getting physical with co-star, Chioma

In the trending clip, Lawani got up to hit Chioma after they had traded words for a while but Iyabo Ojo was quick to stop her

The Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOL) show has once again got fans talking after a clip from the show reunion’s finale made the rounds on social media.

In the trending video, Chioma and Toyin Lawani were seen exchanging heated words that almost degenerated into a physical fight.

While the reason for their exchange is not clear, Toyin mentioned that Chioma cannot joke with her life’s work. Chioma on the other hand mentioned that Lawani needed to focus on her business and not mind her own.

Toyin Lawani nearly hits Chioma on RHOL during messy fight. Photos: @ynaija

Source: Instagram

Lawani also described Chioma as being condescending and having a mean girl attitude. However, the socialite replied by asking Tiannah why she was having a complex.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

At that statement, Lawani stood up from her seat and walked to where Chioma sat on the far side of the room she then lunged towards her but Iyabo Ojo was quick to step in and hold back the celebrity stylist.

Despite all that was going down, Chioma seemed unfazed and did not alter her words or move from her sitting position.

See the video below:

Nigerians react to Tiannah and Chioma’s altercation

Social media users had things to say about Toyin Lawani and Chioma nearly getting physical on the show. Read some of their comments below:

Lavenderfabrics:

“It’s Caroline for me .”

Dinma_coco:

“Toyin definitely talked down on Laura’s clothing line and showed off her own designs to Chioma during the fashion show. It is what it is in chioma’s voice .”

Graham_esther:

“Chioma maintaining beauty even inside molue .”

Chixemhomes:

“Ok new word, from now henceforth everybody "FOCUS ON YOUR FOCUS" We move .”

Ms_lope:

“ I didn't like Caroline before but now she's my guy. Loool. Caro the one woman army .”

Spiffyperidot:

“One thing is for sure about this show, Chioma is a classy woman 247.”

Giftedclothingss:

“This is God fighting for laura ,I remember the clip that Chioma is talking about,it didn’t come off well , talking down your friend’s designs and showing your own designs to Chioma at your friend’s runway show, naaaaaa it didn’t come out well atol.”

Hmm.

Tiannah and Carolyn spill dirty secrets on RHOL

Popular celebrity stylist Toyin Lawani aka Tiannah and former Nollywood star, Caroline Hutchings are two of the stars on the Real Housewives of Lagos show.

The two have sparked reactions on social media as they took their fight from the show to social media while spilling secrets.

Through a series of posts the two women called each other out starting with Caroline's failed marriage as she affirmed that Tiannah knows nothing about it.

Source: Legit.ng