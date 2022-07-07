French professional footballer, Eduardo Celmi Camavinga, made his debut on the runway at Paris Fashion Week

Camavinga walked the runway for Balenciaga in its new season suiting during Demna Gvasalia’s second couture show

Back in 2019, another football star, Hector Bellerin walked for the late Virgil Abloh’s Louis Vuitton show

The fashion industry continues to solidify its luxury, ever-expanding relationship with football.

Just recently, Real Madrid’s midfield star boy, Eduardo Celmi Camavinga, became the first footballer to walk the runway for fashion house, Balenciaga.

Camavinga became the first footballer to walk for Balenciaga. Credit: Eduardo Camavinga, Balenciaga

Having been chosen as one of the models by the prestigious brand, the French professional footballer swapped his usual clothes for Balenciaga's new season outfits during Demna Gvasalia's second fashion show for the brand.

The French footballer follows in the footsteps of Hector Bellerin, who walked for Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton show back in 2019.

His debut on the runway for Balenciaga goes on to prove that the relationship between luxury fashion and football is growing.

According to , Camavinga is considered one of the best-dressed young footballers in the world.

Check out a video of Eduardo, among other models on the runway:

