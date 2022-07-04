Popular Nollywood actress Rita Dominic has taken to social media to lament over the fact that she is not taller than she currently is

The veteran movie star in a tweet expressed confusion over where she was when God was sharing height to other people

Despite the actress' lamentations, her fans have assured her that what she lacked in height, she made up for in beauty

Popular Nollywood actress Rita Dominic has taken to social media to lament over the fact that she did not wait long enough to get height when it was being shared.

The movie star in a tweet lamented over the fact that she is not taller than she is at her age while other people get to be taller.

Rita Dominic's fans commend her beauty as she laments about her height Photo credit: @ritadominic

Source: Instagram

She wrote on Twitter:

"Sometimes I wonder where I was when height was being shared.."

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See the tweet below:

Rita Dominic's fans console her

@klaysign

"You know you are the cutest babe alive right? Your height is just perfect for you and sometimes I wonder where you were before I got married. So please stay comfortable and confident in how you were created to be ok? You are God's Designer's Original."

@ScorpStarr:

"You were collecting abundant beauty so missed the height."

@jp_minks:

"Please don't make them confirm the notion that mbaise girls are always short."

@ofiogumadortimi:

"The precious things of life come in small portions."

@kelechibenedic4:

"But I wonder why you were given all the beauty in this world ..... You're very much beautiful the way you are and that's the reason we love you so much ♥️"

@Ah_mar_rah:

"You stood in line just once. Some people collected and went back to the line to collect extra. Soo unfair."

@carrie_jovial:

"If you collect beauty and still collect height, which one will now remain for us. Check am nah "

Video of Kate Henshaw fanning Rita Dominic at ‘owambe’ stirs reactions

Nollywood actresses Kate Henshaw and Rita Dominic attended an ‘owambe’ event over the weekend and a video of the film stars made the rounds on social media.

In the viral clip, Henshaw and recently married Dominic were both spotted at their allotted seats at the fully packed event.

However, Henshaw couldn’t withstand the heat in the hall and she helped herself with a hand fan. Moments into fanning herself, Henshaw decided to extend the favour to Dominic and this got the actress blushing.

Source: Legit.ng