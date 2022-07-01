A fashion designer recently shared photos of an outfit she designed which was heavily inspired by celebrity designer, Veekee James' look

The photos which have since gone viral have generated mixed reactions among fashion lovers online

While some commended the fashion designer, others suggested ways to make her replication better

Social media users have shared thoughts about another style recreation which has since gone viral on social media and it isn't all compliments.

Mixed reactions have trailed the attempt. Credit: Veekee James, Style By Dems

Source: Instagram

Designer, Dems, designed a look for her client's birthday shoot. The design was heavily inspired by celebrity designer, Veekee James' outfit which went viral online.

While Veekee's dress had a more defined waistline around the corset bodice, the recreation didn't and was designed in a different shade of pink.

Check out the full look below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Fashion lovers share thoughts on style recreation

zurithariel:

"Just minor edits and u good."

arreallared:

"Everything u go copy am."

therealbarokah:

"It is beautiful."

cj.belitt:

"Tweak the waistline and the straps a lil and ur golden."

hair_by_finiee:

"U try but edit am next time "

official_queeneth:

"She really tried."

magdalenepaul4:

"This is waoo. Is so lovely."

official_victor9:

"Beautiful sha."

Black don't crack: Beautiful woman dazzles in corset look for 70th birthday

They say black don’t crack and yet another video has proven this to be true. Indeed, with the right glam team on your side, achieving that head-turning look comes easy.

A woman celebrating her 70th birthday has left internet users in awe after a video of her looking elegant surfaced on social media.

In the video, the woman is seen with soft glam makeup on, sporting neatly done cornrows.

The embellished mono strap orange dress is designed with a corset bodice and a one-sided leafy peplum.

Internet users appalled over video of lady eating with extralong artificial nails

A video of a lady is currently making the rounds on social media and has received mixed reactions.

The viral video sees her eating with some ridiculously long nails.

Perhaps in a bid to prove she could eat with the green/blue/red talons which appear over seven inches long, she is seen starting off the video by eating a banana.

She then proceeds to eat a plate of creamy pasta using a fork which she later abandons for her long nails.

Source: Legit.ng