The fringe look seems to be topping the trend list in recent times and several fashionistas are rocking it with panache

From Nancy Isime to Kiekie, these Nigerian celebrities have at one point or the other been spotted in a fringe outfit

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at six female Nigerian celebrities and how they have rocked the trend

Fringe has been around for a long time and this explains why it can be found in the fashion arena at all times.

This ribbon-like detail accentuates the sleeves of jackets and the hemline of dresses and skirts. Basically, it features in the wardrobe of almost every true fashion lover.

Some celebrities have jumped on the trend. Credit: Kiekie, Sharon Ooja, Ini Edo

Well, the never-fading trend seems to have been rocked by some of our favourite Nigerian celebrities.

Legit.ng takes a look at six looks.

Check them out below:

1. Kiekie

The media personality and actress is one celebrity who never disappoints when it comes to rocking fashionable looks.

Here, she dons a white cowlneck thin-strap fringe top over a fringe skirt.

The skirt which appears to be tiered sees Kiekie showing off some legs in the number.

2. Sharon Ooja

The Nollywood sweetheart is another actress who is big on glamorous looks.

In this photo, she rocked a print jacket from Nigerian brand, @aishaabubakrng with a fringe hemline.

She wore the stylish piece over a mini dress.

3. Liquorose

The Big Brother Naija star showed up for one of the reunion shows looking like a million bucks!

She donned this asymmetric dress with fringe detailing from celebrity stylist, @medlinboss. There's no denying this look is class personified.

4. Nini

The Shine Ya Eyes star looked fierce and fabulous in a mono sleeve dress with patch designs.

The mini dress featured long fringes which made up the sleeves. She paired the dress with red pumps that complimented it.

5. Nancy Isime

This talented screen goddess and media personality shared a video of herself looking elegant in a fringed mini dress.

Knowing she looked as good as she made fans feel about the video, she can be seen strutting in the shimmery dress as she walked down a street.

The dress is one of the popular fringe designs this season.

6. Ini Edo

The veteran Nollywood actress marked her birthday with some gorgeous looks.

One of those looks that caught our attention - and fit into the fringe trend - is a golden dress she wore for her birthday bash.

The corset bodice dress featured a fringe hemline around the sleeves.

The fringe seems to have gone up the trend list and we love how some of these Nigerian celebrities are rocking it!

