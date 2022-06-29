A lady recently left social media users cracking up after she shared a video of her funny version of runway shows

The video sees the lady sporting bizarre ensembles made from household items including a rake and basket cover

Several internet users have reacted to the video with amusement as it draws inspiration from some crazy looks spotted at fashion shows

It is no news that the year 2022 has witnessed some really bizarre fashion shows. Well, it appears some internet users are not over it.

A lady has left many people amused after she decided to make a mock version of these crazy runway shows.

The video has left many people impressed. Credit: @ynaija

In her video, the lady is seen walking the make-shift corridor runway of her apartment dressed in hilarious ensembles made from household items.

The looks ranging from luggage to rake and basket embellished fits to tissue-headpiece sees the lady take on the gait of professional models on runways.

Check out the video below:

Social media users share thoughts on mock runway show

oluwatosinnnawoniyi:

"The way she combined those elements!"

margarita_lulu:

"I find this really creative .. the combos are wild."

morgan_of_london:

"Don't be giving dem designers inspo."

mzy_ivory:

"It’s is the toaster for me."

sweegdeddy:

"Nah this is so good."

Models in QR code outfit, other mindboggling looks at fashion show sparks reactions online

When it comes to fashion and style, there are no limits to how far creatives will go in a bid to stand out with their designs.

A video currently trending on social media is a clear example of this and netizens are talking.

In the video posted by @dramaticpeople_, models are seen walking the runway in bizarre outfits ranging from QR codes to aluminium-like dresses.

Reactions as Chioma Rowland walks runway at fashion show

It appears Chioma Rowland is adding 'top model' to her resume if the videos currently trending on social media are anything to go by.

The video which has gone viral on social media sees Chioma who has a son with singer, Davido, strutting down the runway at a fashion show.

In the video, the blonde-haired beauty dons a fitted black jumpsuit with a Moschino designer belt as she catwalks down the runway, in a fun and elegant way.

