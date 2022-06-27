On June 26, Big Brother Naija 2021 winner, Whitemoney threw a party in honour of his birthday and stars were in attendance

The birthday soiree which was themed 'cultural glam' saw ex-housemates rocking some traditional looks

Legit.ng takes a look at five celebrities inclusive of the celebrant in their various stunning cultural ensembles

It was a night of glitz, glamour and rich cultural exhibition as Whitemoney brought stars together to celebrate his birthday.

The 2021 Big Brother Naija star held a birthday soiree and his fellow Shine Ya Eyes stars turned up in style.

Check out how the stars showed up and showed out for the event:

1. Whitemoney

The birthday celebrant chose an outfit that made him the cynosure of all eyes and it is not head to see why.

The Shine Ya Eyes winner donned an Isiagu robe with fur embellishments over a shirt with the same print. With a single strand of white beads around his neck.

He paired the look with some black pants.

2. Angel

The beautiful ex-housemate showed up in a gorgeous ankara dress.

The look featured a mono sleeve with a sweetheart neckline and a sheer bodice. She paired the look with a matching headwrap.

3. Emmanuel

The reality star and model is one celebrity who never misses an opportunity to pull off a sleek look.

Here, Emmanuel matched his Ankara print pants with his cap and paired the look with a crisp white button shirt.

His rose-tinted round-rimmed sunglasses were the perfect accessory.

4. Liquorose

Shine Ya Eyes' first runner-up did not quite stick to the theme of the soiree.

The top influencer turned up in a white mini dress with studded bust cups and paired the looked with a bedazzled crop jacket.

5. Nini

Nini completely understood the assignment as she came through representing her Asian heritage in a beautiful sari.

The look which comprised of a cropped top and a maxi skirt saw the ex-housemate looking angelic in the baby blue ensemble.

With her hair pulled away from her face, the biracial beauty look fab with scarlet lips.

While not everyone understood the assignment, the ex-housemates definitely brought their A-game to the event.

