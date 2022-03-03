A beautiful expectant mother has become a viral sensation after photos of her slaying in an ankara dress surfaced online

In the photos, the lady is seen rocking a cold shoulder midi dress with feather accents made of purple and grey ankara

Many social media users have reacted to how elegantly the lady styled her baby bump, with many complimenting her

When it comes to slaying effortlessly, pregnancy is no excuse - at least for some women.

A lady identified as @var_nie_ on Instagram has left social media users gushing over with love after she stepped out in a gorgeous ankara outfit.

The photos of the pregnant lady have attracted reactions. Credit: (@var_nie_)

Source: Instagram

The expectant mum looked ravishing in a purple and grey ankara cold shoulder dress with feather accents.

Wearing flawless makeup, she sported a silver clutch purse, which she paired with silver low-heeled sandals.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Swipe to see more photos below:

Social media users drop compliments

Fashion blogger, @asoebibella shared the photos and had internet users gushing over with love.

Check out some comments below:

onyefrika:

"I thought it was Angel oh."

harshe_targe:

"Now that's a gorgeous dress. I remember the first time I made a dress for a pregnant woman. The pattern looked so different but it fit well."

__aderinsola:

"Beauty and the bump."

lulu_xxs:

"Gosh she’s so beautiful."

sikemi_xx:

"It’s so beautiful ❤️❤️"

larrybstitches:

"So gorgeous."

mo_glow_:

"She looks so young!! Gorgeous."

hairvilleng:

"Saving this style for my next pregnancy."

emi_ni_tiwa:

"Look at all that melanin."

Asoebi looks for pregnancy: 19 expectant mums show how they style their bump

The pregnancy period for women doesn't necessarily have to be a time for expectant mothers to lose their sense of style. Even with a big baby bump, one can still slay - with a bit of effort of course.

This is what Instagram blogger, @ms_asoebi, decided to show followers when it called for photo submissions by pregnant women slaying in various asoebi looks.

From fitted gowns to flare looks, there were no limits to how stylish these proud expectant mothers rocked their baby bumps, and it is beautiful to see.

Source: Legit.ng