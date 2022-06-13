Photos of yet another online shopping gone wrong have left social media users buzzing with reactions

In the post shared by blogger, @tailors_style, two photos of similar but different yellow dresses are posted in a collage

According to the gist, the lady who paid for the dress had ordered it all the way from China but got something else

It appears that the location of the online shop does little to prevent one from getting disappointed when it comes to online orders.

A lady has since learnt her lesson following her experience with an online shop in China.

The post has left many people amused.

Source: Instagram

According to blogger, @tailors_style, the dress was reportedly ordered from China. As seen in the photos, the dress advertised was a form-fitting dress with silver appliques around the neck and the hemline of the dress with a mono caped sleeve.

However, what was received appeared to be a subpar version of the dress expected.

See full post below:

Social media users share thoughts

laveeyeventz:

"sorry but it’s funny."

_.kaima_:

"She should iron it and wear it so we can see the problem clearly."

pfhclothings:

"Please how much did you pay ?"

angel_novias:

"you get what you paid for "

naomigold.couture:

"She would have jejele looked for a good tailor to recreate the design "

blackpearl__08:

"We that live in China know that Chinese people are never to be trusted with clothes like these"

kelidabright:

". Am short of words."

