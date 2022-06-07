A lady has given many people on social media a reason for concern over the type of hairstyle she sported

In a photo shared by an Instagram hair page, the lady with a receding hairline is seen with tiny black braids

Several social media users have reacted to the photo with some commenting on the damage the style will cause to her hairline

When battling with receding hairlines, women are often advised to stay away from braided hairstyles - generally any kind of hairstyle that requires tight weaving.

However, for some people, nothing can stand in the way of rocking stylish looks, not even at the cost of their natural hair.

The hairstyle has left many people stunned. Credit: LaylaBird

Source: Instagram

This appears to be the case for a lady who recently got what some people refer to as 'a million braids'.

This involves thin twists - a time-consuming type of hairstyle. Well, the photo sees the woman with the hairstyle neatly done despite her lack of edges.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See the post below:

Social media users react to braided hairstyle

ineedtherapy:

"They done braided her thoughts."

etana_a:

"From the moment you start I’m already making it clear ‘braid my hair not my head’."

janefrancesjmeg:

"Hairline going , going, gone."

ja_hne1:

"She is actually laughing away her edges...tbh."

petite_bardie:

"Her hairline is gone for good."

kadejakristine:

"No strand was left behind."

lov_ife:

"My own is that , I must lose the hair that night!!!"

Very creative: Nigerians impressed as lady shares video of braids hairstyle hack

The end result of sitting for hours to get your hair braided is often beautiful but the time and energy put into getting it done is often discouraging to some people.

Well, if you love braids and are not down for the hours put into getting the look then you might just be in luck.

A young lady recently went viral on social media after a video in which she showed off a hairstyle hack surfaced online.

In the video, she is seen showing off a layer of multiple strands of braids sewn on an elastic band.

Lady's hair transformation goes viral online

When it comes to hair styling, there are many ways to achieve a look especially when it involves a talented hair stylist.

A video posted by @gossipmilltv on Instagram has once again shown that nothing is impossible when it comes to looking fashionable and sporting a trendy hairstyle, no matter the length of your hair.

In the now-trending clip, a lady is seen at the beginning of the video with low cut afro hair.

Source: Legit.ng