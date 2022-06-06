A video has gone viral on social media which shows a woman sporting a red and black lace frontal bun wig

The viral clip has left many social media users amused with some sharing their thoughts about the hairstyle

A while ago, another video surfaced online in which a lady was seen getting her lace front wig installed

Every wig lover appreciates the beauty of a well-laid lace frontal wig. However, achieving this look doesn't come cheap and requires a really good stylist.

However, not everyone seems to get it right due to a number of factors. In the case of a video currently trending online, it appears the texture of the hair is the main reason.

Mixed reactions have trailed the video of a lady rocking a funny bun style. Credit: @krakshq

Source: Instagram

The video shared by @krakshq sees a lady showing off her red bun hairstyle with rather unique curly edges which appeared to have been cut and attached at the front.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Social media users share thoughts

While some people seem to think the style was done well, others have found it amusing, sharing their thoughts in the comment section.

Check out some comments below:

elo.nicholas_:

"Why does a head look like sacrifice on T-junction."

gbolahan99:

"Just put red oil every morning."

sarah_oyinadeart:

"I think the hair is the problem atleast black glue no show the hairstylist still tried."

mj_owen:

"Am I the only one that likes it?"

cheri_affy:

"Its the model I blame for that cheap wig. Stylist did her best but can’t make dust glitter like gold."

a_cupof_dee:

"How will you sit down and allow your fellow human being commit this atrocity on your head?"

Make the edges no enter her eyes o: Reactions to video of lady getting lace frontal wig

Lace front wigs with laid edges are unarguably one of the hottest hairstyles in vogue. While others get it right, the same cannot be said for some who go viral for the wrong reasons.

Judging by the reactions, this appears to be the case for a lady whose video has amused many people.

The now-trending clip sees her getting the pink-dyed wig with dark roots installed with hair glue.

Source: Legit.ng