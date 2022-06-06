Big Brother Naija reality TV star Liquorose had donned a pearl-embellished dress for her birthday a while ago

The look which was designed by celebrity stylist, CEO Luminee, has been recreated by another lady for her birthday

The replication which was done in the colour red has left quite a number of people impressed over how well-tailored it turned out

Fashion lovers on social media have applauded a lady over her impressive style recreation of Big Brother Naija star, Liquorose's birthday look.

The recreation has been applauded by fashion lovers. Credit: @starphotographyc for @presh_ogira and @toniegraphera for @liquorose

Source: Instagram

Recall in April, the Lockdown star turned a year older and took to her Instagram page to celebrate with some photos.

One of the photos saw the reality TV star rocking a sheer and suede dress fully embellished with pearls which was designed by CEO Luminee.

Check it out below:

Just recently, a lady identified as Presh Ogira left the internet buzzing with reactions after she unveiled photos in honour of her birthday.

In the picture, she rocked a velvet dress with gloves embellished with red pearls - just like Liquorose's looks.

Her red look was created by fashion designer, Taylor_leezee.

Check out the photos below:

Internet users applauded style recreation of Liquorose's dress

layomiadesina:

"Which one was ordered ooo because both dresses were tailored perfectly."

its_tinuu_:

"What I got pass what I ordered."

shorlae:

"I even like the copy better."

utobaby:

"Now this is how you order a dress , same body."

ci_sanga:

"Which one is the original and the remake cos they are both serving LEWKS."

_just_derin:

"Recreation dope pass main dress self."

nurse_nky:

"This is exactly what I mean by what I ordered versus what I got."

cookeyolympia:

"10 10 10. She’s absolutely good!! If you’re ever in asaba, I strongly recommend you hit her up."

dee__18th:

"200/10 please."

tefilah_hairs:

"I give her a 10! This is beautiful."

