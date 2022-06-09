Big Brother Naija reality TV star got fans buzzing with excitement over her look at the latest reunion show

The Shine Ya Eyes star who is also a designer dazzled in a blue number from her clothing brand, Nola Black

The petite star shared photos of her complete look and it has earned her compliments from several fans

Arin is getting applause on social media following her latest photos of her looks at the reunion show.

The fifth episode of the Shine Ya Eyes reunion show aired on Tuesday, June 8, and Arin shone brightly in a stunning dress.

The reality star received compliments over her latest look. Credit: @thearinolao

The fashion designer turned up for the reunion show in one of her brand, Nola Black's design.

The dress featured drapes, a sweetheart neckline and a maxi overskirt over the mini dress.

She sported wavy curls, dramatic makeup and dropping earrings.

Social media compliment Arin

dark_girl_lowrie:

"First time your outfit looks nice to me."

eunice_igwe_:

"Omg .. You look soooo nice "

anaelelynda:

"Nice outfit❤️❤️❤️ keep improving in your outfit, you have the body."

mimi_sugar001:

"U ate this look babe.. don’t mind the Nay sayers❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

officialjasper58:

"Ok, this one is actually given."

ladyb0202:

"Girl i was amazed, pls keep ur styling sense like this pls."

julia_creamy:

"U see this particular hair style never stop making it."

daniella_amd:

"You really looked good tonight ❤️"

glowbymkorganic:

"Now you are looking good."

yvonne_eddy_collections:

"First time ur dressing is fire."

"Who is her stylist?" BBNaija fans troll Arin over her tulle outfit at reunion show

It is no news that when it comes to Big Brother Naija 2021 stars whose fashion sense is loved by a lot of people, Arin often doesn't make the list.

Very often, the Shine Ya Eyes star gets trolled on social media every time she appears on the red carpet.

This appears to be the case - yet again - as the reality star/fashion designer's look seems to have been misunderstood by fans online.

For the premiere of the reunion show on June 2, Arin showed up in a tulle number from her womenswear brand, Nola Black and she faced harsh criticisms.

