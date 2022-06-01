A l ady has become a topic of discussion on social media after a video surfaced online of her with very long nails

l In the clip shared by blogger, @gossipmilltv, the lady who sports a bonnet is seen flaunting her blue nails

Internet users have reacted to the video with questions, some are even giving her nicknames such as 'Cardi B'

American rapper, Cardi B, is certainly one influential celebrity whose sense of style and music has earned her the love of many people.

A seemingly new style the rapper has picked up is her love for ridiculously long nails and this is something some Nigerian fashion lovers have jumped on.

The video of the lady showing off her long nails has sparked reactions. Credit: @gossipmilltv

Source: Instagram

In a video posted by blogger, @gossipmilltv, a lady is recorded showing off her blue artificial nails.

While the stilettos-shaped nails seem well-manicured, the length seems to be causing quite a buzz online.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to the video

chizfred:

"Ojuelegba Cardi b."

amyshine0:

"But how is she going to wash down there?"

_elohor_a:

"How will u eat sis."

hanty_beth:

"How does she type."

by_eno:

"I don't understand how these people clean up themselves."

_onefinewine_:

"Madness pro max."

summer_sinachi:

"A queen and more."

mma_closette:

"This is unhygienic please!!! How do y’all wash your private parts? Especially on periods."

quesluxury:

"Opor ikorodu cardi b."

atitivivian:

"All this one nor be over sabi…. Uromi Cardi B."

oluwanishola_softthings:

"Cardi B pro pro max."

