A lady has caused quite a buzz on social media after a video surfaced in which she is seen in a skirt made of nose masks

In the now-viral clip, the lady can be seen gathering the masks which she washes in a laundry machine

The video has sparked reactions from internet users, many of whom find the fashion creation hilarious

The year 2020 marked the beginning of a new era that many people would rather love to forget following the emergence of coronavirus and the destruction it caused.

The video showed a skirt made from face masks. Credit: @krakstv

Source: Instagram

However, it appears some people have decided to make a fashion statement out of the experience.

One of such people is a lady who made a skirt using multiple nose masks.

In the video which has since gone viral on social media, she first cleans the masks using a washing machine before sewing or glueing them up together to make a skirt.

Social media users share thoughts about face mask skirt

larrythenatural_ekundayo:

"That’s amazing."

rex_holluwayomi:

"Una don start una madness again."

tipsykelvano:

"Wear am go wedding."

deevny_maya:

"If na kim kardashian wear am now. Na so so Siren sound we go dey hear intop comment section. Wow wow wow."

_i.am.jude:

"Just one door handle, just one."

ama_doris21:

"E reach to use do skirt, we suffered."

qwin_ivydee:

"Creativity with a lirru sprinkle of mentivity because what was she thinking before doing this."

maxie_emel_:

"All these stress on top Wetin no come fine."

mindcoach__:

"This one needs my intervention as a therapist, cox ee don pass normal Ment."

