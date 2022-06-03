A pregnant woman has become the latest victim of the popular trend on online shopping palava in Nigeria

According to the post shared by blogger, @ms_asoebi, she had ordered a criss-cross maxi dress but got something a bit different

Internet users have reacted to the post with some sharing their thoughts about the dress she got from the vendor

Maintaining a good sense of style while pregnant isn't exactly fun for many expectant mothers.

This is why getting disappointed by a vendor or a tailor can be quite frustrating especially if one has put in the effort to look good.

This appears to be the case for a pregnant woman looking to style her bump in a gorgeous maxi dress as advertised by an online vendor.

In the photo shared, the model is seen in a baby blue floor-length maxi dress with a criss-cross neckline.

However, what the customer got was somewhat unflattering unlike what was advertised.

Check out the full post below:

Social media users react to the post

heiresscouturenigeria:

"She did not put her hands on her tummy ,…..she did not show us her side view,plus she did not choose blue‍♀️"

treasyeddie:

"How much did she pay and what kinda fabric did you provide?"

nanyilcharlotte:

"She should have just tied white bedsheet."

rosheedarh:

"Maybe she told the tailor she is going for osun festival."

debbiebankz:

"She should allow her belly grow more."

imbia_ventures:

"There is absolutely nothing wrong…your baby is not sitting in the position that first is. Know this and know peace."

lemaris_stitches:

"Lets start with how many yards of fabric did she give to the tailor."

contentqueen_ng:

"And it doesn't even look like a hard style."

poppymay_fashion:

"Lol… I think this is more of a fabric issue sha… first seems like a stretchy Lycra material while the second is … wouldn’t have hurt the tailor to have informed her of the difference and potential outcome before making the outfit ‍♀️"

