In a video trending on social media, models on a runway are seen rocking what appears to be outfits made of latex

The video sees two of the model pose in the outfit which starts out as balloons before turning into dresses

Internet users have reacted to the video with amusement with some tagging it madness in fashion

When it comes to creativity in fashion, there are no limits to how crazy people can go in order to design unique pieces.

A video currently trending on social media has left people amused over just how far fashion designers go to create pieces.

The video of the latex dress has left many people amused. Credit: @nollywoodonline

Source: Instagram

In the video shared by @nollywoood, some models are seen walking the runway in latex outfits which appear blown out at the beginning before they lessen, forming dresses.

Watch the video below:

Social media users share thoughts

veekwin:

"Ballon d' runway."

eni_empire:

"Balloon wears."

nora_nk_:

"What sort of madness of fashion is this?"

toluladecares:

"Oyinbo and nonsense mtcheww."

tracy_sogbaike:

"Avoid the sun when you wear this oo cos it will melt u inside."

zinny_betsy:

"I'm surfocating just by watching this."

niterider247uk:

"Looks more like they are wearing a giant condom."

Source: Legit.ng