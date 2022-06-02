A video has gone viral on social media in which a lady is seated at an event in a polka dot dress matching a chair

The viral video that sees the woman looking unamused has left quite a number of internet users amused over the situation

Many people took to the comment section to share what they would do if they ever found themselves in such a situation

When attending events, most people often strive to look their very best and if possible, stand out at the event.

However, there are situations where people turn up to these places unwittingly matching outfits with other people or even worse - chairs.

People were amused after seeing a lady in a matching outfit with a chair. Credit: @posh_miss111 (Tiktok)

This appears to be the case for a lady whose video has since gone viral on social media with over 2 million views on Tiktok.

In the video, the lady is seen at an event in a black and white polka dot dress.

However, she isn't the only one - or in this case, thing - sporting that design as the chair next to her is seen covered in the same fabric.

While her chair is without any covering, the one next to her and another which partly appears in the frame of the video is seen in the same fabric.

Social media users react

user7640071451733shifrah:

"I would just run home for a change infact I can't come back."

anthonyogar07:

"I am leaving the minute I set my eyes on that material."

Olami:

"Emotional damage."

Tik Toker:

"Just take the chair to the other way side and feel relief."

idktbh.uhhhhi:

"I thought the chair was apart of her dress at first."

Glow:

"I’ll go home nd never return."

user9267295801526:

"she took the fabric off, made a dress out of it. which is why the chair she sitting on doesn't have the fabric sis wanted it and made it herself."

karsadra:

"I feel bad for her I know how she feels she's broken and can't enjoy."

culture_fits_:

"Na to dey ho house oo Or change position."

badman_aces:

"Me i will not attend the party even if i had to fly down there."

tuoyo_9:

"Omo! I go vex go change oh, before person take style sit on me "

