Beautiful photos of actress Yvonne Nelson wearing large Bottega Veneta boots on Saturday's United Showbiz have grabbed attention on social media

The movie star beamed in roll-up shirt sleeves over shorts that perfectly coordinated with the boots said to be worth over N664

The images have gained loads of reactions from fans and followers of the actress who gushed over her looks

Star actress and movie maker Yvonne Nelson was decked out in roll-up shirt sleeves over appealing shorts and large Bottega Veneta boots on the United Showbiz on Saturday, May 14.

The price of the actress' expensive footwear starts from $1,656 (over N664k), according to Farfetch.com.

Yvonne Nelson was a guest panellist on Saturday's United Showbiz, with Michy, born Diamond Michelle Gbagonah, as guest host.

Photos of Yvonne Nelson. Source: Yvonne Nelson

Source: UGC

The actress flexed her confidence as she posed for photos wearing the large Bottega Vaneta boots and glowed in her ensemble for the programme, which also had regular panellists Kwame A Plus and Bullhaus present.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Beautiful photos showing the actress in the studio of UTV have raked in comments from netizens on social media.

Many reacted to the photos spotlighting the deluxe boots the actress wore to the programme.

Social media comments

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments below:

Realtalyanice said:

''Herrr, Yvonne wo y3 preman niii paaa ooo. The boot cost about £940 ❤️.''

Erickwameodame commented:

''Eii been my crush since childhood oo. Whenever I watch her movies I would be like when I grow I will marry Yvonne Nelson. Though I wouldn't grow✌✌.''

Montanaskyfeca said:

''So much Beautiful.''

Appiahdoreen2022 commented:

''The drip is very necessary.''

Fashiondiva_gh said:

''Oh Yvonne, always on point. Cuteness overload.''

Anwar_sadatodeneho commented:

''Beautiful woman ❤️.''

Brooklyndesiigner said:

''This drip is so heavy.''

Yvonne Okoro Teased By Yvonne Nelson And Other Celebs Over Her 'Azumah' Belt In Latest Photos

Beautiful Ghanaian actress Yvonne Okoro has caused a stir on social media following recent photos she released.

In the new photos sighted by Legit.ng, Okoro was seen standing in the middle of a beautifully designed compound.

Wearing multi-coloured striped jumpsuit with a tight-looking belt around her waist, the actress looked as gorgeous as ever.

Sharing the photos, Okoro had very little to say as she simply said: "Yello!!❤."

Source: Legit.ng