Actor and musician, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win, has released visuals from his marriage with his American-based baby mama, Maame Serwah

The pair can be seen in stunning photos and a video decked out in gorgeous Kente ensembles during their private ceremony

Scores of fans and followers have trooped to the comment section of his post to share compliments and wish them well

Kumawood actor and musician, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win, has released visuals from his private marriage with his American-based baby mama, Maame Serwah.

In the video and photos that emerged on Instagram, the actor and his baby mama were garmented in rich and colourful Kente ensembles for their customary ceremony.

Photos of Lil Win and his wife Maame Serwah. Source: Lil Win

Source: Instagram

Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win and Maame Serwah tied the knot in an exclusive traditional marriage this year, with few family members and loved ones gracing the occasion.

See the photos and video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Several fans and followers have trooped to the comment section of his post to share compliments and wish them well.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments below:

Deone_11 said:

''Money sweet.''

Oppong.herodia commented:

''I'm happy for you guys.''

Danso8729 said:

''Congratulations, Wizzy ❤️❤️.''

Annie_sings_hope commented:

''I'm happy for you. I pray it works and you enjoy every bit of this marriage in Jesus' name.''

Iammrsjay said:

''Congrat my superstar .''

Patsy_clodin commented:

''Awww congratulations .''

Ghanaian Man Marries Jamaican Lover in Gorgeous White Wedding

Legit.ng previously reported that a Canada-based Ghanaian, Gideon Jackson, and his Jamaican bride's wedding was nothing short of breathtaking. The pair married in a gorgeous white wedding ceremony.

Family and loved ones graced the occasion with their presence as the duet exchanged vows to seal their love.

Jackson took to Facebook to share moments from the quintessential occasion on social media to thank the people who attended the ceremony, social media users congratulated the beautiful couple.

Comedian Maraji opens up on marriage to Ghanaian beau

Legit.ng previously reported that Instagram comedian, Maraji discussed how she got married to a Ghanaian lover and things happened so quick.

Maraji revealed that her wedding wasn't a big one and they had to plan it in less than a month after they made the decision.

She further hinted that her wedding was shocking to everyone including her family members.

Source: Legit.ng