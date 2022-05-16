Former BBNaija star Venita has reacted to the many lies from some of her colleagues, which she claims leads to pressure on social media

Venita’s statement comes after her fellow reality star Ifu Ennada claimed her outfit for this year's AMVCA cost N41.5 million

According to Venita, such lies by BBNaija reality stars were becoming toxic, a statement which has stirred reactions online

Popular Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Venita Akpofure has cast a shade at her colleague Ifu Ennada and other reality stars who make ridiculous claims on social media.

In a statement via her social media timeline, Venita said BBNaija reality stars lie too much.

Venita says BBNaija alumni create unrealistic pressure online. Credit: @veezeebaybeh @ifuennada

This comes after Ifu bragged about her outfit for the African Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA) on Saturday night.

Ifu, who stirred reactions with her skull outfit, said it was worth N41.5 million

Reacting, Venita wrote:

“BBN alumni Lie toooooooooo Much! It’s getting quite toxic. The average person will be susceptible to some very unrealistic pressures thanks to social media propaganda and your fairytales.”

See the post below:

Reactions as Venita says BBNaija alumni lie too much

Many Nigerians have taken to social media to react to Venita’s statement, Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

ceemplybecca:

"Set awon daughters of LAI Mohammed."

okm_herbal:

"She didn’t mention anybodys name. It could have been Erica too! So until she mention name."

daveed_de:

"Her dress was beautiful though and the lie was more expensive than the dress."

superwoman9ja:

"Fear caught me when I saw the fictitious price of the outfit."

focus_xchange:

"Nawa ohh Does she even have $1k?? Putting pressure on the ladies smh."

mmxclusive:

"Another back and forth unproductive drama is about to start, this is what the Nigerian youths live for. Blessed set of people."

Ifu Ennada's AMVCA dress sparks reactions

The Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards may have ended but it appears fans and celebrities alike are not over the buzz.

Ifu Ennada was among the stars who graced the event and she did so in a dress designed by Toyin Lawani.

However, not everyone seemed to fancy the all-black dress with multiple face masks making up the flounce part of the dress.

Source: Legit.ng