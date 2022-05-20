A US-based filmmaker Toyin Adekeye is telling the African story in a unique way through a documentary

He touched down in the country for first-hand information on the topic by consulting and featuring those that matters

Adekeye stars top personalities like Afrobeat star Femi Kuti; literary giant Prof Wole Soyinka; royal fathers like late Oba Lamidi Adeyemi among others

The Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and Afrobeat star Femi Kuti are two of the African dignitaries featured in Toyin Adekeye’s documentary, Bigger than Africa.

The documentary, which recently debuted was premiered at a private screening that was held at the Freedom Park, Lagos.

Since it debuted, accolades have been pouring in for Adekeye, a Nigerian-born Los Angeles-based filmmaker for his cultural documentary.

According to a statement made available to Legit.ng from Adekeye’s Motherland Productions USA, the cultural documentary features foremost and most prominent Yoruba culture enthusiasts including the late Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi.

Los Angeles-based Nigerian filmmaker Toyin Adekeye features Ooni of Ife, late Alaafin of Oyo in documentary Bigger Than Africa: Photo: Ooniadimulaife, Alaafin Oyo, Olusegun Obasanjo

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Adekeye noted that after the documentary made its debut on Netflix on Friday, May 13, viewers on and outside the shores of Nigeria have commended him for daring to put Africa's culture and eminent personalities on a global view.

Other traditional leaders also spotlighted in the film include the Alaketu of Ketu, King of Port Novo, ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo, Prof Wole Soyinka, and Prof Wande Abimbola, Chief Mrs Nike Okundaye, Fayemi Elebuibon amongst others.

Legit.ng also gathered that the well-researched documentary will expose the historical influence of Yoruba culture and how it transcends continents and connects the Black diaspora.

The premiere had attendees that include media practitioners and arts inclined personalities who commended Adekeye’s documentary.

Speaking on the film, Adekeye described the documentary as a necessary legacy for the Yoruba heritage. The Los Angeles Film School alumnus has continued to get accolades for Bigger Than Africa, which has screened at film festivals worldwide winning multiple awards including Charlotte Black Film festival, AFI World Peace Initiative Cannes, and Silicon Valley African film festival amongst others.

Video of dramatic arrival of Ooni of Ife at airport

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, sparked discussion on social media after a video of him arriving at the airport went viral.

In a video sighted by Legit.ng, the Yoruba monarch was seen surrounded by his men as he arrived at the Lagos airport.

The grown men who surrounded the monarch were all dressed in white and they all prostrated fully on the ground to greet him while one of the king’s men wore an animal skin vest over his white outfit as he chanted a series of praises for the Ooni.

The dramatic display left onlookers in awe as they made videos of the king at the airport.

Source: Legit.ng