Popular Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph, has joined the league of blonde babes as seen in a recent video

In the now-viral clip, the actress and her husband are seen sporting blond looks with the husband even colouring his beards

Social media users have reacted with amusement to the video of the star couple's dramatic new look

It appears 2022 is the year for new looks as yet another celebrity has jumped on the trend and this time, it is Anita Joseph - and her husband.

The Nollywood actress recently left her fans and followers amused after she debuted her new look in one of her latest Instagram posts.

In the video, Anita and her husband are seen sporting platinum blonde hair cuts with the husband even going as far as colouring his moustache and beards too.

Sharing the video, she captioned:

"My husband looks like sugar daddy. E ask me about the beards oh I say oya tint it And now he looks old."

Social media users react to their new look

royalempire_spiritual:

"Mama expressions like what is this I think say I sabi tint but her hubby don choke her."

maryinspirationss:

"Mr Olu Jacobs, is that your younger self Sir?"

onyiigifty89:

"Una two we will leave this country for una .cruise couple."

enigal3:

"He doesn’t look old just different in a good way."

proudmom_of_boys:

"He resemble black albino next time don't say yes to everything can't stop laughing love you both jare❤️"

ceo_zinny_thrift:

"He come get RMD look."

