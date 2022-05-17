A Twitter user identified as Jennifer Okuro has left social media users amused following a recent post about shopping online

According to photos shared via her Twitter account, she ordered a pair of leather/sock boots but got something ill-fitted instead

Several social media users have reacted to the photos with some advising her to get it slimmed to fit

Shopping online may be convenient but it doesn't always give the desired results as expected.

This is clearly the case for a lady identified as Jennifer Okuro who shared photos of what she got from an online vendor.

Jennifer Okuro ordered a pair of leather/sock boots. Credit: @JenniferOkuro

In one of the two photos, what was advertised was pair of fitted thigh-high boots but what she got appeared bigger than her size.

Social media users react

The post sparked reactions amongst social media users, many of whom advised her to either get it slimmed to fit or gain weight.

Check out some comments below:

_emekss:

"Make she slim fit am."

urbanhairs.ng:

"Exactly. Her thighs ain’t big.. any lil thing y’all start dragging online vendors not cool."

mznuella:

"Why u no order Ur size."

fozter.yp:

"Why you tell Kanayo to produce Kanye boots?"

oluwabukolanimi:

"Na your leg no big."

officialpearlpere:

"They delivered the exact thing you wanted, you don't have a thick leg."

ms_marian_:

"She should call obioma to shape-in it to her size."

comedian_daniboy:

"But nothing do Watin you order, just slim fit."

joeharryvisuals:

"Chop first."

