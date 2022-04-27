Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has over the years proven to be a man who knows his onions when it comes to fashion and style

When he isn't getting fans excited with good music, Wizkid is out here rocking fashionable ensembles

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at some of the memorable times the father of three rocked monochrome looks

Afrobeats superstar, Ayo Balogun who is better known as Wizkid has continued to thrill his fans with his music, as well as his sense of style.

The singer has proven to be stylish. Photo credit: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

The father of three who is big on the no-drama lifestyle seems to apply this to his sense of style as well.

In 2016, Vogue dubbed Wizkid Nigeria’s best-dressed pop star, describing the singer as having a “thoughtful and fun approach to wardrobe.”

Well, a brief trip to his Instagram page will more than convince you that the Essence crooner is big on stylish ensembles.

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at five times the singer rocked monochrome looks.

Check them out below:

1. Wizkid in red

In these recently-uploaded photos shared on his Instagram page, the singer donned a two-toned red ensemble.

He rocked a shirt and paired it with some leather pants in a darker shade of red.

Wizkid accessorised with some dark sunglasses and went in heavy with the bling jewellery.

2. Wizkid in earth tones

In this set of photos, the singer rocked a print shirt over a pair of leather pants.

Wizkid who isn't one to go without his sunshades rocked a dark pair as he posed for some snapshots.

He also made sure to keep things icy with his expensive jewellery.

3. Wizkid in green

Here, the singer kept things easy breezy in this pleated green two-piece ensemble.

Wizkid is pictured here rocking a loosely-buttoned shirt paired with some pants in a darker shade of green.

He stuck to the casual theme as he paired the look with some white buckle slides.

4. Wizkid in black

Being the near-minimalist that he is, black is unarguably one of the colours he easily pulls off.

In this photo, the Made In Lagos star dons a head-to-to black ensemble as he strikes a swaggy pose for the camera.

Rocking a sleeveless shirt over some loose-fitted pants, he sports a cap, sunshades and sandals all in black.

5. Wizkid in white

The singer who shared a photo of himself in a studio sported an all-white ensemble.

He rocked a long-sleeved shirt over a pair of straight pants and added a sweater which he tied over his shoulders. Wizkid paired the look with some high-platform sneakers.

Wizkid is undoubtedly a boss when it comes to pulling off laidback-yet-stylish ensembles and these photos are clear proof!

