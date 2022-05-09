The first-ever Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) fashion show took place on Sunday, May 8 in Victoria Island, Lagos

Nigerian stars including Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Osas Ighodaro stepped out in style to attend the runway show

In this article, Legit.ng highlights some celebrities who sported fashionable ensembles to the event

There were some memorable moments on the runway at the first-ever Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) fashion show as stars turned up in style for the event.

The fashion night witnessed several celebrities who stepped out for the event looking their very best in some stylish ensembles.

At the event were former BBNaija stars, Nollywood celebrities, and media personalities among others.

Check out six looks from the event below:

1. Liquorose

The Big Brother Naija reality star was among the stars who shone brightly at the fashion show.

Liquorose stepped out looking flirty and fabulous in a pink two-piece ensemble.

The look comprised of a pink feather off-shoulder crop top which she paired with a pink sheer and lace skirt that featured a dramatic slit.

2. Emmanuel

The Shine Ya Eyes star is out here serving major fashionable looks and we love to see it!

Emmanuel who is also a model opted for an ankara two-piece ensemble which she paired with a white fedora and a pair of matching boots.

This look screams suave!

3. Osas Ighodaro

One thing this Nollywood belle is also going to do is slay whenever the occasion calls for it. And she made sure to deliver at the fashion show when she stepped out in a gorgeous blue dress.

The off-shoulder dress with the side draping did well to flatter her beautiful curves.

4. Ebuka

The media personality and top fashion influencer was not left out of the fun. He rocked a red two-piece suit which he paired with a white shirt.

He sported some read kicks with white platforms and topped off his look with a pair of dark sunshades.

5. Elozonam

The 2019 BBNaija star went to the fashion show looking sleek in a red kimono set.

He opted for a casual look by accessorising with a black fedora and a pair of black leather slides.

Sharing the photos, he captioned:

"People will see me and think I know kung fu…please I don’t. Don’t fight me "

6. Saskay

The Shine Ya Eyes star kept things pretty and flirty in this two-piece pink ensemble.

She paired the pink set with a pair of shimmery knee-high shoes. Saskay is one BBNaija star who knows her onions it comes to fashion.

The runway show was certainly one filled with glitz and glamour!

Source: Legit.ng