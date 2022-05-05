Big Brother Naija reality star, Alex Unusual, is currently in France and she has been rocking some stylish looks

The TV star and top brand influencer has taken to her Instagram page to share some photos of her ensembles

In this article, Legit.ng highlights some of these gorgeous photos in which she came through with the glam

If there is one thing certain about Alex Unusual, it is the fact that she never misses out on an opportunity to look her very best.

The reality star has been spotted in fabulous looks. Photo credit: @alex_unusual

Source: Instagram

For the 2018 Big Brother Naija reality star, looking good is good business and she is very intentional about her business.

Currently in the city of love, Paris, Alex has continued to 'pepper' her fans with some head-turning ensembles.

Legit.ng highlights some of her looks so far. Check them out below:

1. Pretty in pink

Alex loves to show off her legs so it's only natural that one of her first photos shared from the city sees her in a mini skirt.

She paired the bandage skirt with a puffy-sleeved black button shirt. She accessorised with butterfly-shaped pink sunglasses.

2. Denim slay

The fashionista rocked a black catsuit which she paired with a big denim jacket with a fur collar.

She added a pop of colour by rocking a green purse with matching strappy sandals.

Here, she sported dark sunshades.

3. Alex the Boss babe

Here, Alex keeps things classy and formal in this work mode ensemble.

She rocked a high-collar cream blouse over a rust-coloured pencil skirt with a front slit. She finished off the look with some red stilettos.

4. Parisian vibes

They say when in Rome, do as the Romans do. This is certainly what Alex did with this look.

A Parisian look is hardly ever complete without a beret and Alex came through with the edgy style in these photos.

Here, she rocked a black and beige ensemble, once again reminding fans just how much she loves to experiment with her looks.

Alex is certainly serving major looks in the city of love!

