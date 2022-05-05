Makeup has become an integral part of fashion as many people often use these beauty products on a daily basis

In Nigerian, many celebrities often share photos of themselves rocking full makeup looks especially for events or photoshoots

However, not many of them are often seen without their makeup and a video recently shows 30 bare-faced celebs

The art of making up one's face has been around for centuries and the beauty practice only seems to evolve with time.

In Nigeria, the makeup industry continues to boom with makeup artists collecting as high as N150k for their services.

Some celebrities with and without makeup. Photo credit: Rita Dominic, Genevieve Nnaji and Tiwa Savage.

Source: Instagram

For many celebrities, looking good is good business and they strive to maintain their glamour, especially on social media.

Interestingly, there are many Nigerian stars who are so consistent with wearing makeup that not so many people know what they look like without any makeup on.

Well, House of Maliq recently did a compilation of thirty celebrities with and without makeup on.

From Rita Dominic, Bobrisky, Tonto Dikeh to Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and Funke Aindele, the barefaced beauties will leave you stunned.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to barefaced celebrities

degail_gcube:

"See Laura ikeji like native doctor... "

nmasleek:

"Its Laura and Bobrisky for me."

yommexjewelry:

"Some of them are very pretty without makeup though."

gene.lorelle:

"They are all beautiful with or without. "

miss_portabelchristy:

"@ Rita Dominic @ Genevieve Nnaji."

cullinan_vintage_lifestyle:

"All beautiful women with or without makeup."

slimmzzy1:

"Toyin Abraham is a Beauty to behold"

zuleihati:

"Yemi alade is so fine"

official_francheskka:

"Stephanie Coker and aunty RiRi... effortlessly beautiful"

