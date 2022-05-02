Big Brother Naija reality star, Maria Chike Benjamin, turned the big 30 on April 30 and took to social media to celebrate

The biracial beauty shared photos of herself sporting three different looks for her birthday photoshoot

Only a while ago, the Shine Ya Eyes star shared some photos from her creative shoot with fashion designer, Toyin Lawani

Maria Chike recently celebrated her 30th birthday on Saturday, April 30 and she made sure to mark it in grand style.

The reality star recently celebrated her birthday. Photo credit: @photokulture for @mariachikebenjamin

Source: Instagram

The biracial beauty who was part of the housemates in the 2021 edition of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show, isn't one to miss out on an opportunity to slay.

For her 30th birthday, she rocked three different looks.

Check them out below:

1. Maria in blue

Here, the Shine Ya Eyes star opted for class and elegance in this elegantly-designed blue dress.

The floor-length number had the ivory beauty showing off her legs through the dramatic slit, and shoulders in the off-shoulder neckline.

She poured her wet curls behind and kept her neck bare.

2. Maria in a sultry look

The reality star ditched the elegant ensemble for a bad girl Barbie look, once again reminding fans just how versatile she can get with her style.

Here, she sported a mini skirt which she left unbuttoned and paired with a gold bikini top.

With dark sunshades nd her fringed bob wig, Maria certainly did her best to channel the early 2000s with this look.

3. Maria in gold

She once again switched things back in this head-turning red carpet-worthy ensemble.

The beautiful reality star rocked an intricately bedazzled jumpsuit with winged sleeves and exaggerated sleeves made of tulle, falling all the way to the floor.

Here she parked her hair in a low ponytail and sported red lips.

