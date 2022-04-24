Big Brother Naija reality star, Maria Chike Benjamin, recently shared photos from a creative shoot she did recently

Popular Nigerian reality star, Maria Chike Benjamin, sure knows how to leave her fans mesmerised by her sense of style.

The 2021 Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star recently collaborated with Nigerian fashion boss, Toyin Lawani, to bring to life yet another masterpiece.

The reality star posed in a newspaper dress. Photo credit: @segun_wealth for @mariachikebenjamin

Source: Instagram

Vintage photoshoots are currently in vogue and many celebrities have jumped on the trend, most of whom have pulled it off effortlessly.

Maria's shoot is certainly one for the books as she posed for several snapshots in a strapless tiered dress with a sweetheart neckline made from old newspapers.

Wearing her blonde curls in can rollers, the ivory beauty accessorised with multiple strands of pearls. She rocked a pair of black pumps which matched her belt.

Sharing the photos, she captioned:

"Low key but I bet you don’t get tired of keeping tabs, so here’s YOUR NEWS."

Source: Legit.ng