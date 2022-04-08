Popular Nigerian designer, Toyin Lawani of Tiannah's Empire left fans buzzing with excitement over her recent outfit

The mother of three who is a cast member of Real Housewives of Lagos, turned up for the premiere in South Africa

Many fans took to social media to hail the fashion goddess for her impressive and regal ensemble

Toyin Lawani sure knows how to get the fans buzzing with reactions with almost every ensemble she rocks.

The South African premiere of Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOL) took place on April 7 and many stars were in attendance including Lawani who is part of the cast.

The outfit left many people impressed. Photo credit: @tiannahsplacempire

Source: Instagram

The fashion mogul stood out from the crowd when she donned an attendtion-comannding ensemble.

The look comprised of red feather cape which she wore over a shimmery black dress that featured appliques, fringe detailing, corset bodice and an illusion sweetheart neckline.

She sported bold makeup and rocked a celestial black headpiece.

Swipe to see more photos below:

Social media users hail Toyin Lawani over outfit

@lee_dotun:

"Toyin Lawani knows how to steal the show. Just look at this."

@TheAjibolaGrey:

"Say all you want about Toyin Lawani but please her work rate is mad!!!"

@_weyimi:

"But fr toyin lawani dey design and sew fireeee She get head for that levels wella."

porttable_tosh:

"Chaii'm speechless... U look absolutely nothing but Stunning AF❤️❤️"

victoriaoisamoje:

"This is a whole look❤️"

ollycraft_empire:

"The work of art is unexplainable to the novice one's..."

