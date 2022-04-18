Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Liquorose was recently in the spotlight at an event when a comedian called her out for dumping her lover Emmanuel

A lot of people had thought the pair would last since they ignited their flame on the show but it looks like they did not

According to the comedian in the clip, the dancer dumped her lover because apparently she is doing better than him in life

A video of the moment Big Brother Naija ex housemate and popular dancer, Liquorose was called out on stage by a comedian has sparked reactions.

The comedian in the clip sighted on Instagram appeared to have invited the dancer on stage and proceeded to ask why Emmanuel was not with her.

The man then accused Liquorose of leaving Emmanuel simply because she is currently doing better than him.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

brid.getsluv:

"This is not funny at all, a very expensive joke. Making my girl uncomfortable."

lizzyscottoflagos:

"Some comedians really need to have sense."

kerrysmith08:

"Nobody should drag the big fish coz it's nt her who said it abeg lets respect each other here."

jattobii:

"See how they made her uncomfortable! Fooolish question "

patricia.vilakazi

"People thinking that she has got money more than him, he is not in the competition with anybody ,he is in his lane ,he was a business man before BBN , so please stop being always negative God will lift him higher and you will be disappointed."

vwede_timmy:

"Who tell you say she make am pass Emma???Our comedians need to do better."

