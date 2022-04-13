BBN Star Alex Gushes As She Finally Dyes Hair White, Fans Gush Over New Photos on Social Media
- BBNaija star, Alex Asogwa, has now debuted a new hairstyle on social media to the joy of her many fans
- The reality star who has been known to enjoy dying her hair in different colours finally opted for the colour white
- Alex very excitedly flaunted her new look online and many of her fans have shared their reactions to it
Popular Nigerian reality show star, Alex Asogwa, has now branched out into a new direction with her hair.
The BBNaija star’s love for colourful hairstyles is no secret and it was one of the things she stood out for on the show.
This time around, Alex decided to go a different route and opt for her hair to be dyed white. She seemed very excited about the new look.
Taking to social media via her Instagram stories, Alex posted snaps of her in the process of getting the colour change as well as the final result.
In one of the posts, the young lady gushed about finally having the white hair she craved. See the snaps below:
See more snaps below:
Internet users react
Alex’s numerous fans gushed over her new look. Read some of their comments below:
Priceless_bonita:
“Love struck.”
Soft_swiss:
“Congrats to her."
Miriam_kanulor:
"White hair, after how many shouts."
I_am_saltina:
"Alex , alex !!! Amucheeeeee , if you don’t give us ??? How will we take it ?? ."
Globalhairs_ng:
"You so playful Alex that’s one this I like about you ❤️❤️."
Alex and other Nigerian celebs who rocked blue hair
When it comes to fashion and style, not everyone gets it right. However, it doesn't stop people from trying out new looks including hair and clothes.
In this article, Legit.ng focused on some Big Brother Naija ex-housemates who have at one point or the other rocked similar haircuts.
Interestingly, all the BBNaija stars listed in the article have all rocked the blue haircut. The list includes Alex Asogwa, Sammie, Tega Dominic and finally Niyi Lawal.
Each reality star has a unique way of rocking their looks and fans gushed over them.
