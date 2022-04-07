Popular Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele-Bello has proven to be a fashionable lady in her own rights

The movie star and mother of one has maintained a modest yet classy sense of style over the past years

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at some of the memorable moments she showed off legs in short outfits

Modest and safe are words that easily come to mind when you think of ways to describe Funke Akindele-Bello's sense of style.

A brief trip to her Instagram page proves this to be true. The Nollywood star has rocked some iconic looks that - more often than not - cause a buzz online.

The actress has rocked some short ensembles. Photo credit: @funkejenifaakindele

However, she remains big on moderation when it comes to showing off skin.

Interestingly, she has shown that rocking short ensembles has not been struck off her style rules and in this article, Legit.ng highlights some of the times she showed off her legs in these stylish ensembles.

Check them out below:

1.Funke Akindele in an LBD

The actress stepped out looking like a million bucks in this gorgeous ribbed/ruched long-sleeved mini dress.

Keeping her makeup in a natural shade, she accessorized with some silver earrings and packed her braids to the back.

To add some colour, she rocked a red Bottega purse with coordinating shoes.

2. Funke Akindele in a red dress

The mother of two stepped out in a monochromatic ensemble for the Future Awards Africa.

She rocked a gorgeous structured skater dress with lace features and paired the look with some red sandals.

She sported short hair and rocked nude makeup.

3. Funke Akindele in striped set

The Jenifa star serves some major weekend/vacation vibes in this two-piece blue and white striped ensemble.

Pouring her braids down for that relaxed look, she paired the look with some strappy red sandals.

Of course, the smile on her face gives the look a bright aura.

4. Funke Akindele in silk set

This brown adire-like two-piece is another ensemble that gave the star yet another opportunity to show off her flawless legs.

She packed her hair in a high ponytail and rocked a pair of nude pumps with the print set.

The brown hues served in this look is simple fabulous!

5. Funke Akindele in animal print

The Nollywood actress stepped into the 'wild' in a gorgeous flirty number.

She rocked a tiered animal print mini dress and sported scarlet lips to complement the look.

Her use of gold dropping earrings went well with her strappy gold sandals.

6. Funke Akindele in polka dots

The actress, a while ago, shared a throwback look of her beautiful self.

In the photo, she rocked a mini dress in polka dots print and paired the look with some really high-heeled ribbon sandals in red.

She also sported red lips and wore her weave down.

Funke Akindele clearly has a love for ensembles that show off her legs!

