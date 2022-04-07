For several years, media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has proven to be a boss when it comes to rocking stylish agbada

However, there has been a subtle competition popping up every year for the last four years and they are the male BBNaija stars

In this article, we look at some of these stylish gentlemen who have proven to know their onions when it comes to the traditional piece

It goes without saying that Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is the king of fashion in the Nigerian industry, and when it comes to African wear, he sits comfortably at the top.

Following the buzz he caused at Banky W and Adesua Etomi's wedding back in 2017, the media personality has been killing it when it comes to his agbada game.

The stars have proven to be pros at rocking agbadas. Credit: @sagadeolu, @Ebuka and @princenelsonenwerem

Source: Instagram

Well, it appears he just might have competition and in this article, we take a look at some Big Brother Naija stars who have pulled off classy agbada looks.

Check them out below:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

1. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

The media personality needs no introduction when it comes to slaying in agbada.

Ebuka who remains a fashion icon for most gave fans a back-to-back dosage of stylish looks during BBNaija hosting duties.

In this photo, he is seen rocking a purple velvet agbada by Ugo Monye.

2. Emmanuel

The Shine Ya Eyes star is another ex-housemate who is causing the ladies to drool - and swoon - with his sense of style.

In this photo, he rocked a bejewelled white agbada look with a fringe hemline.

He accessorised with a coordinating cap and sported a horsetail.

3. Saga

A brief trip to his Instagram page will show you that this BBNaija star is certainly creating a name for himself in the fashion scene.

A while back, he attended the Africa Choice Awards in a stripped aso-oke look.

The agbada certainly did justice to his regal and bold look.

4. Ozo

Ozo has over the past year proven to have an affinity for suits - and agbada ensembles.

In this photo, he rocked a white agbada with black embellishments around the chest area.

With a fitted Kube cap and some dark sunglasses, the Lockdown star was definitely serving looks.

5. Neo

This Lockdown star is a style chameleon as he easily delivers on different looks.

A while back, he shared a photo of himself rocking a lace agbada look that screams pure vintage class.

He paired the look with a striped hat and sported black shoes.

6. Prince

The is unarguably one of the best dressed BBNaija star from the 2020 edition.

It may not be a competition but for many people, Prince is giving Ebuka a run for his money.

At the premiere of Real Housewives of Lagos where he played host, he sported a white agbada with a black hat and a pair of spiky shoes.

While it remains unclear who is leading on the list of agbada slayers, some fans voted for their favourite in this Instagram post by blogger, @lifeafterbbnaija.

7 ways Nigerian fashionistas are rocking floral prints

Floral prints are hot right now and we love how some of our fashion enthusiasts have jumped on the colourful fashion trend.

From Erica Nlewedim to Nancy Isime, these ladies are coming through in bold colours and pattern looks that will have you doing a double-take.

In this article, Legit.ng highlights seven stars in floral prints.

Source: Legit.ng