American supermodel and reality TV star Kendall Jenner does not have limits when it comes to showcasing her risque sense of fashion

The 26-year-old recently had fans gasping for air when she debuted a new bold and different hair colour

Many of her fans and followers said the new colour is hot, and others even revealed that they were going to try it out too

When it comes to fashion Kendall Jenner has no limit. Just like her Kardashian-Jenner sisters, the model has, over the years, wowed millions of fans and followers with her eccentric fashion style.

Kendall Jenner had the social media streets buzzing when she debuted a new hairstyle. Image: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images and Marc Piasecki/GC Images

The 26-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently debuted a dramatic hair transformation, and fans are taking notes. Peeps had their jaws on the floor when they first noticed that the reality TV star had swapped her usual black hair for a more colourful and vibrant look.

Taking to her Instagram page, Kendall showed off her new look. The runway model showed off her perfect body in blue denim jeans, a brown leather jacket and matching brown boots. The outfit complemented the hair perfectly.

@yrispalmer said:

"I love the red hair on you."

@kendalljennercloset wrote:

"Gorgeous hair Kenny, love the colour."

@bec.canales noted:

"The coolest girl, definitely gonna try the colour."

@catasphotodumpp added:

"Queeennnn❤️, the hair looks amazing."

@justmsdenise commented:

"It’s the hair for me, amazing colour."

