A Twitter user identified as @Brielieve has taken to the platform to share photos of some shoes selected for a bridal party

According to her post, the shoes were selected by the bride for her bridesmaids but @Brielieve doesn't seem to approve

Several internet users have reacted to the photos, each sharing their thoughts about why the bride selected them

For brides, ensuring that their bridesmaids come through looking their very best on that special day is something they are often intentional about.

However, not every bride's fashion taste aligns with her bridesmaids and this appears to be the case for a Twitter user identified as @Brielieve.

Nigerians have reacted to the photos of the silver shoes picked.



She recently took to her page to share photos of three silver shoes - one plain wedge, one bedazzled wedge and low-heel sandals.

The shoes which were pretty trendy some seven to ten years ago and are most common among older ladies seemed to put her off.

She wrote:

"Y'all.. this wedding party ain't it for me. Look at the shoe options the bridal party sent."

Social media users react

petitebeeh_:

"She wants y’all to be comfortable."

mseroticaa:

"Trust me, if you're part of the bridal party, comfort is key. This way, you can move about and still slay. If you know, you know."

smilinbubbles:

"What's wrong with the shoes?"

_iyno_omi:

"They are preparing you to serve food."

thorpesnest:

"Lets face it ..its her wedding...so why does it matter!!! That said, I agreed these shoes are for toddler mums.. I have a couple!!"

weightlossbynelly:

"I will sha wear a silver sandals of my choice nd nothing go happen."

ray15th:

"I’ll wear what I want, no be your legs."

its_ujay:

"And the kind of walking step this shoes give you you wil just find yourself walking fast for no reason."

tamim_artistry:

"Maybe she wants y'all to dance well and be able to run errands; a forward-thinking bride I stan."

sushacomida:

"Nor be me go wear them."

