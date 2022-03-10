Nigerians on social media are having a good laugh over a trending video of some models on the runway

The video which has since gone viral shows the young men modelling some structured shoes made in abstract designs

The models' inability to walk properly in the shoes have left many people questioning the entire design

More often than not, fashion shows see some out-of-box designs that sometimes are not just crazy but appear purely for artistic purposes.

Just recently, a video surfaced on social media of some runway models which has got people talking.

The video of the funny looking shoes has sparked reactions. Photo credit: @thetattleroom

Source: Instagram

In the video, the models are seen rocking some abstract - and perhaps - futuristic shoes in beige and nude shades.

The design of the shoes, however, prevents the models from walking properly and the video shows them moving in slow, robotic motions.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to the trending video

The clip which has since gone viral left many internet users amused, with others questioning how the guests at the show kept from laughing.

Check out the comments below:

glammbyirene:

"Is this one not slavery inspired, Hmnn."

oraks_:

"How are the audience keeping straight faces "

leemarh_28:

"Kinda looks like slavery inspired tho."

sharon.baby_:

"Is this a joke?"

babalolaeunice24:

"Yeah it might be funny and I’m trying not to cry too but fashion shows aren’t basically for trendy wears only. They’re trying to model for robots in movies I think, because that’s more of what I see here…. IMO."

folashadeadex:

"How are these people not laughing "

mariopaustin:

"If zombie was a outfit "

tamarakay007:

"So how do we wear this 1? "

da_real_emmy:

"The one spirit that can do this type of work comes from weed "

iammichaelodogwu:

"How the hell is everyone serious and not laughing??? that’s my own problem."

Fashion or nonsense: Nigerians react to photo of model wearing multiple layers of clothes

By now, it comes as no surprise that the word 'crazy' and fashion are sometimes pretty similar.

A photo from the runway as shared by Twitter user, @temiszn, has left many people amused online.

In the photo, a model is seen wearing an interesting ensemble, giving a 'bulky street' vibe.

She is seen sporting not one but multiple layers of clothing comprising of different coloured items including bomber jackets.

Beauty trends: Reactions to video of lady with dark lips getting pink treatment

With many beauty treatment services currently in the market, it has become easier for people to alter or 'correct' their looks.

A lady with dark lips was recently recorded receiving the now-popular pink lips treatment and the colour of her lips has left internet users buzzing.

The video which was recorded by the beauty shop shows a step-by-step method on how they carried out the treatment on her.

Source: Legit.ng