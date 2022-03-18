Hollywood actress, Gabrielle Union, has taken to social media to share photos from a recent event with her family

The A-list star stepped out for the premiere of Cheaper By The Dozen and sported matching outfits with daughter, Kaavia

The outfits rocked by mother and daughter were woven pieces direct from Joseph Altuzarra’s fall 2022 show

Mommy-and-me style is a popular trend on social media, but coordinating your clothes with your child’s can be tricky.

However, the results are memorable when done right and a perfect example is Gabrielle Union and baby Kaavia.

The actress matched outfits with her daughter. Photo credit: @gabunion

Recently, the Hollywood premiere of Cheaper by the Dozen saw the actress rocking an intricately woven pieces direct from Joseph Altuzarra’s fall 2022 show.

Union’s black and white crop top and pencil skirt was gorgeous on its own, but she and her stylist took things a step further.

Commissioning a mini-version of look for Kaavia James, they created a lighthearted family photo-op showcasing one of the season’s essential collections.

Swipe to see more photos below:

