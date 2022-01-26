Over the weekend, several people came out in their numbers to attend various owambe functions and one of them which stood out saw some celebrities rocking different gorgeous styles in their asoebi uniforms.

When it comes to asoebi parties, there are celebrities who never miss out on an opportunity to slay and this time was no different.

The stars turned up in style for the event. Photo credit: Mercy Aigbe, Mide Martins, Bukola Adeeyo

Source: Instagram

Popular faces in the Yoruba movie industry were spotted at the grand opening of a hotel and their green asoebi looks were simply gorgeous.

In this article, Legit.ng spotlights some celebrities who looked stunning at the event.

Check out eight looks below:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

1. Mercy Aigbe

Amidst the controversy that is currently trailing the actress, she came through slaying - as per usual - in a gorgeous mermaid dress with drape feature and applique.

2. Iyabo Ojo

The movie star came through dripping in style in a fit-and-flare maxi dress with an illusion neckline and puffy sleeves.

3. Biodun Sofuyi Okeowo

The curvy actress certainly brought her A-game in the form-fitting dress with an illusion neckline and fringe sleeves.

4. Edun Oluwaseyi

The pretty diva jumped on the double-sleeve trend with her asoebi and it came out pretty gorgeous.

5. House of Rev

The designer came through representing her work in an off-shoulder fringed sleeve pencil dress.

6. Wunmi Toriola

The actress rocked a flawless makeup with her elegant wide-neck long-sleeved dress with a cute pink flower attached to one of the sleeves.

7. Mide Martin

Known for always coming through with classy looks, this time was no different as she rocked a dress with different sleeve designs and applique.

8. Bukola Adeeyo

Dressed in a green and purple ensemble, Bukola redefined elegance in this gorgeous number by celebrity designer, Beccaneedlesnstiches.

9. Bimbo Thomas

The movie star brought her killer curves to the event in a figure-hugging ensemble featuring an illusion neckline and applique.

These stars and many more certainly brought their A-games to the event and we are loving it!

Beautiful biracial family melts heart as they rock matching ankara ensembles

A Nigerian lady identified as Lynda Ebigwei Hurter had some weeks ago, shared photos of her beautiful family in honour of the new year.

Lynda, who is married to a white man, is blessed with five beautiful children and in the family photos shared, all rocked matching outfits.

In the photos shared, the proud mum dons a full-length ankara dress with a net feature at the neck and sleeve area, while her girls sport a tulle dress partly made of the same ankara fabric as well.

Source: Legit.ng