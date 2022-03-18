Nigerian fashionista, Powede Awujo, is one lady who loves to experiment with different looks

A while ago, she debuted her Simon Roche Handheld Perspex Egg bag which she has since been picture rocking often

In this article, Legit.ng highlights all the fashionable moments the gorgeous style enthusiast sported the bag

Powede Awujo is a fashionista whose Instagram page boasts of numerous style inspirations for fashion-conscious ladies.

However, despite the expensive designer brands the fashionista has been spotted with, and despite her huge following of over 200k on Instagram, Powede is a proud repeat offender in fashion.

Just like many other high-end fashion lovers, she owns a Simone Rocha Off-White Mini Handheld Perspex Egg bag worth N286k ($690), according to shopping website, Clothbase.

In this article, Legit.ng highlights five beautiful ways the fashionista styled the bag.

Check them out below:

Look 1

In this series of photos, she donned an off-shoulder dress in the colour red.

The dress featured a corset bodice and a thigh-high slit on one side of the dress, accessorising with the egg purse.

Look 2

In honour of writer, Maye Musk, she rocked an all-white look comprising of a stylish form-fitting suit which she wore over a bedazzled turtleneck top.

Her purse complemented the look perfectly.

Look 4

She stepped out for a Ralph Lauren event looking like a million bucks in an all-black ensemble.

She rocked a silk top over a maxi skirt and accessorised with the purse.

Look 4

The fashionista slayed in a two-toned green dress with thin straps and accessorised with some clear mules.

Coming in handy was her darling egg purse to finish off the look.

Look 5

For the final pick, Powede rocked her egg purse with this gorgeous mini dress with a corset bodice.

She also glammed her feet with some neon pumps.

One thing is clear, Poweded Awujo really loves her Simone Rocha Off-White Mini Handheld Perspex Egg bag.

When it comes to fashion, it is glaring the role influencers play in our everyday lives.

Whether it's celebrities rocking some not-yet-available designer piece, or a fashion-forward blogger showing off their latest designer piece, one scroll through your Instagram feed exposes one to the power of an influential post.

After a quick scan of recent celebrity looks, one thing stands out and that is the fact that all of these women (or more likely, their stylists) are masters at discovering fashion brands.

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at eight celebrities sporting Bottega Veneta pieces.

