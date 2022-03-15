Nollywood celebrity, Funke Akindele-Bello recently wowed fans when she stepped out in a gorgeous fit

The actress and filmmaker rocked a black long-sleeved dress with red shoes and a bag both from Bottega Veneta

The high-end shoes and bag both cost over N1 million combined according to reports on the internet

Funke Akindele-Bello is not one to be caught unfresh when it comes to fashion and style, and well, she certainly did;t disappoint this time around.

The Nollywood actress and filmmaker recently stepped out for an event looking gorgeous and showing off her toned legs in a black two-piece.

The actress rocked some expensive designer pieces.

Source: Instagram

In the photos, Akindele is seen sporting some studded earrings and a star-shaped ring on her finger.

She sported a red Bottega Veneta mini Jodie top-handle bag which according to Farfetch is selling for N739,000 ($1,778).

For her feet, she rocked a pair of stretch mesh pumps from the same designer and also in red. According to Farfetch, the shoes cost N346,000 ($832).

This brings the total to N1,085,000.

